Grantham software firm raises £1,160 with five-day gaming marathon

Workers at a software company have endured a five-day gaming marathon for charity.

Khaos Control Solutions, of Priest Court, Grantham, has raised £1,160 from the epic gaming fund-raiser. Starting last Friday, employees battled their way through games from the Tomb Raider franchise for 120 uninterrupted hours.

Software company Khaos Control Solutions held a gaming marathon to raise money for Direct Relief. Pictured from left are David Blackbourn, Jason Harrison, Matt Hadden, Georgia Day, Mark McCormack, Lloyd Dew, Andy Richley and David Jones.

The gamers were thrilled to raise such a large amount for charity Direct Relief, smashing their target of £750.

With the entire event streamed live online, the team were supported by thousands of viewers all over the world.

One particularly generous donor pledged 20p every time the Lara Croft character died, which over five days, added up to 1,464 deaths and hundreds of pounds!

Event organiser Matt Hadden said: “The team have come away tired, but absolutely delighted with the fund-raising total.

“It was great getting our audience to donate for us doing silly things, such as playing upside down or blindfolded.

“We never thought we would hit £750, let alone £1,160, so don’t know what to aim for next time.

“We would like to extend a massive thank you to everyone who supported us. Your help will make a tremendous difference.”

Direct Relief is a charity which aims to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergency situations around the world.