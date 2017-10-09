Grantham solicitor’s personal injury work is recognised with fellowship

A Grantham solicitor has earned a prestigious accreditation mark.

Neil McKinley, a solicitor at JMP Solicitors, has been made a fellow of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL) – making him one of only 129 fellows in the country.

Fellowship has been granted in recognition of his experience in representing injured people and his contribution to this field of legal practice.

APIL is the legal body set up 25 years ago which is dedicated to changing the law, protecting and enhancing access to justice and improving the services provided for victims of personal injury.

Neil said: “Having previously been an executive committee member in the early days of the organisation, it is professionally satisfying that I have been recognised.

“I have nearly 40 years’ legal practice behind me. I have always worked on behalf of injured people and I will continue APIL’s work in helping them seek the justice they need and to which they have a right.”

Neil specialises in serious injury claims and disease cases including asbestosis and hearing loss.

Ian Howard, who is managing director of the Autumn Park Business Centre-based firm, said: “Neil has won justice for thousands of people during his career as a lawyer. We conservatively estimated he has secured millions of pounds in damages for his clients.

“This fellowship is a rare and prestigious recognition from our industry body.”