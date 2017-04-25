Grantham store gives away ground coffee beans to be used as fertiliser

Morrisons in Grantham is giving away used coffee grounds from its in-store café to local gardeners to help fertilise their plants.

Starting tomorrow (Wednesday), Grantham’s gardeners can collect the used coffee grounds by visiting the Morrisons store on Isaac Newton Centre, and picking up a bag located on a dedicated stand within its café. There will be no limit to the number of bags available to each gardener to take away.

Used coffee grounds are a source of nitrogen which is needed by plants in order to grow. They also encourage the growth of micro-organisms and are thought to attract earth worms.

Gardeners can either compost their used coffee grounds or put them directly into the soil around their plants. Putting it directly into the soil also adds organic matter which improves soil’s water retention, drainage and structure.

Robert Barrett, Store Manager at Morrisons Grantham, said: “Used coffee grounds are a great organic resource which gardeners can use in their composter or soil. We sell a lot of cups of coffee in our stores and don’t like to see anything going to waste - so it’s great to see this natural fertiliser going to a good home. We hope that Grantham’s plants will soon be in full bloom as a result!”

Nationwide, Morrisons serves over 18 million cups of coffee and grinds nearly 316 tonnes of coffee beans in a year. The coffee recycling scheme will be available in all 390 Morrisons cafés across England, Scotland and Wales from April 26.