Grantham tea shop is cream of the crop

Customers were able to enjoy a fruit scone with their cup of tea last Friday as part of National Cream Tea Day.

The Teaspoon Tea Company, located in The George Centre, was offering discounts on its clotted cream teas and scones to mark the occasion.

Owner Pamela Merryweather, who has managed the tea shop since it opened in March 2014, said: “It is the first time that we have properly marked the day, but it went down really well with our customers. We were really busy on Friday and I think everyone was still in the mood to carry on eating them, as we did really well over the weekend, too.”

Pamela, who also makes and sells a variety of cakes and cookies, added: “We sell 43 different types of tea with our most expensive being one called Silver Needles, which is the purest tea that you can drink. People who really know their tea often ask for it. Our guest tea this month is our strawberry tea to coincide with and celebrate Wimbledon.”