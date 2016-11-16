Grantham town centre could have a new coffee shop and bar

Plans have been revealed for another coffee shop and bar in Grantham town centre.

The new enterprise at 3A Westgate would operate as a coffee shop during the day and as a bar in the evening.

The two storey property dating from the late-18th century, beween Westgate Hall and the George Centre, was formerly Westgate Crafts.

Attempts by the landlord to let the grade two listed building have been unsuccessful, according to a planning application submitted to the district council.

Planning consultant Mike Sibthorp claims the proposals would not spoil the character of the town centre, and would enhance the night-time economy.

In his application on behalf of the business behind the scheme, Grantham-based Lloyd Developments, Mr Sibthorp says the new uses would also enable a viable long-term use for an important listed building.

The property was listed in 1950, along with neighbouring buildings constructed at the same time.

Hanging from the exterior of the shop next door is a Grantham landmark, a large iron dustpan said to be about 160 years old and which has been displayed outside at least two other shops.

But Mr Sibthorp says 3A Westgate has a modern shopfront and has had wholelsale internal alterations, so that the planned new use would have no adverse impact on the character of the building.

The application says the business would open at 8.30am and stay open in line with other nearby bars and clubs. No cooking would take place on the premises.

There are no adjoining homes and there would be no amplified or live music.