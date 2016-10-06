Grantham Writers mark the club’s 25th anniversary with the launch of their anthology

After months of anticipation, the Grantham Writers finally have their 25th anniversary book in their hands.

The writing club has created a 76-page anthology entitled ‘Silver Linings’ to mark its silver jubilee.

Silver Linings, by Grantham Writers

It is filled with poems, short stories and event shorter stage plays.

A piece written by the Writers’ youngest member, 11-year-old Sam, is the first read. Entitled ‘Brad the Dragon Fly’, it was the winner of the club’s recent children’s story competition. And what a fantastic way to start the anthology; a colourful and clever tale which uses the life stages of a dragonfly to tell a story of determination and perseverance. Well done, Sam.

Nature plays a big theme throughout the book, although the centrepiece focuses on a machine very familiar to the people of Grantham – the Mallard.

Set on a background of a drawing of the locomotive, created by Grantham artist Richard Coppin, is a poem written by Peter Clawson, called ‘Record Breaking Parody’.

Peter, who also edited the anthology, said: “I’m so happy the book is finally here. A lot of work has gone into it.

“We’re happy with how it’s turned out.”

The cover of the book was created by Grantham College student Holly Heafford. As reported in the Journal earlier this year, Holly’s design was chosen after the Writers invited students in their first year of level 3 BTEC extended diploma art and design studies to create a cover for its collection.

The students were encouraged by their tutor to explore the history of the group to better gain an understanding of how the Grantham Writers are inspired, and to use mixed media techniques to make their work stand out. They tried printmaking, collage, plastic fusing, digital media and more.

It is now hoped that Silver Linings will win the Grantham Writers first place in the Writers’ News national anthology competition, following a win back in 2002.

And it deserves to win. It’s clear that every one of the stories, poems and scripts was carefully chosen. It’s a wonderful, uplifting read.