Jobs-creating Grantham recruitment company moves to new home

A recruitment company based in Grantham is itself creating jobs to handle a growing workload.

RecruitME has just moved from The George Shopping Centre into larger offices in Lindpet House, in Conduit Lane, on which it has taken out a 10 year lease.

The business currently employs five staff but is planning to take on a further 11 people over the next two years.

RecruitME was founded early last year by friends Chris Buck and Howard Rudder who say they have gone from strength to strength in two years and now employ five people.

It works with leading Grantham businesses and companies across the UK.

Mr Buck said: “The move will enable us to scale up the business and provide an increased level of services to our existing clients and candidates, as well as new ones. Alongside the new offices, we have also invested in new IT and CRM systems and we now have the capacity and space to grow our team of specialist recruitment consultants.”

Mr Rudder said: “This is an exciting time for us as as we fast approach our second anniversary, we are now able to consolidate our position in the market, build on our success and with the addition of more staff.

“We have invested heavily in new equipment, IT, phone and CRM systems – all of which will allow us to grow our headcount to at least 16 over the next two years.

He added: “It will allow us to continue to grow the business, providing new services, increased sector specialisation and more opportunities for our candidates.”

“We are keen to keep our roots in Grantham and be a leading local employer and whilst we work with companies across the Midlands and the rest of the UK, our main office and team will remain and grow here in town.”

“As well as Grantham, we are already working with companies in Peterborough, Stamford, Melton, Nottingham and Leicester and this investment and move will allow us to grow our presence in those areas as well as UK wide on the ex-Forces side of our business.”

RecruitME works on permanent skilled vacancies at all levels and has won several awards including New Business of the Year 2015.