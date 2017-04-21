Jobs: Latest vacancies from Grantham Jobcentre

Here are 30 of the latest job vacancies available through Grantham Jobcentre:
Occupational Hygienist, Lincolnshire, Full Time, £25,000 - £30,000 per year, Job ID 42537895
Laser Cutting Estimator /Fabrication Estimator, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 29801744
Accounts Admin / Ledger Admin, Grantham, Full Time, £16,000 - £18,000 per year, Job ID 42531623
Practice Nurse Locum, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), £25.00 - £42.00 per hour, Job ID 41414659
Station Support Luggage Assistants, Grantham, Full Time, £7.50 per hour, Job ID 42526215
Chef, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42523271
Personal Trainer, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42517326
Property Estate Agent - Sales Negotiator, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42526252
Field Sales, Grantham, Full Time, £27,000 - £60,000 (basic wage + commission), Job ID 42509213
Junior Maintenance Engineer, Grantham, Full Time, £25,000 - £30,000, Job ID 42502760
Sales Administrator, Lincolnshire, Part Time, £8.00 per hour, Job ID 42499120
Panel Wirer, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42485763
Thomson Retail Travel Advisor, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42427018
Sales Administrator, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), £8.00 per hour, Job ID 42472312
Apprenticeship In Recruitment, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42468746
Food Service Manager, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42460889
Automotive Technician, Grantham, Full Time, £24,000 - £29,000 per year, Job ID 42478036
Kitchen Team Member, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42435702
Electrician, Grantham, Full Time, £28,000-£34,000 per year, Job ID 41300622
Health Club Assistant, Grantham, Part Time (Less than 30 hours), Meets minimum wage, Job ID 34410954
Warehouse Operative, Bottesford (Outskirts), Full Time, £7.20-£7.50 per hour, Job ID 17141261
Customer Service Executive, Grantham, Full Time, £16,000-£18,000 per year, Job ID 42430193
HR Advisor, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42520725
Precast Concrete Mould Fitter, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42519157
Electrical Maintenance Engineer, Grantham, Full Time, £33,000 per year, Job ID 42518715
Design Engineer, Grantham, Full Time, £24,000 per year, Job ID 42518242
Sales Assistant, Grantham, Full Time, £14,625.00 per year (up to £7.50 per hour depending on age), Job ID 42512120
Mystery Shopper, Grantham, Part Time (Less than 30 hours/Flexitime/Homeworking), Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42391204
Credit Controller, Grantham, Full Time, £19,000 - £21,000 per year, Job ID 42469635
Sales and Design Consultant, Grantham, Full Time, £26,000 per year, Job ID 42426643
** To find out more about a vacancy, visit www.gov.uk/jobsearch and enter the Job ID into the ‘Skills’ search field. Change the search settings to look for jobs posted in the last 30 days