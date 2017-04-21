Jobs: Latest vacancies from Grantham Jobcentre

Search

Here are 30 of the latest job vacancies available through Grantham Jobcentre:

Occupational Hygienist, Lincolnshire, Full Time, £25,000 - £30,000 per year, Job ID 42537895

Laser Cutting Estimator /Fabrication Estimator, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 29801744

Accounts Admin / Ledger Admin, Grantham, Full Time, £16,000 - £18,000 per year, Job ID 42531623

Practice Nurse Locum, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), £25.00 - £42.00 per hour, Job ID 41414659

Station Support Luggage Assistants, Grantham, Full Time, £7.50 per hour, Job ID 42526215

Chef, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42523271

Personal Trainer, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42517326

Property Estate Agent - Sales Negotiator, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42526252

Field Sales, Grantham, Full Time, £27,000 - £60,000 (basic wage + commission), Job ID 42509213

Junior Maintenance Engineer, Grantham, Full Time, £25,000 - £30,000, Job ID 42502760

Sales Administrator, Lincolnshire, Part Time, £8.00 per hour, Job ID 42499120

Panel Wirer, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42485763

Thomson Retail Travel Advisor, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42427018

Sales Administrator, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), £8.00 per hour, Job ID 42472312

Apprenticeship In Recruitment, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42468746

Food Service Manager, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42460889

Automotive Technician, Grantham, Full Time, £24,000 - £29,000 per year, Job ID 42478036

Kitchen Team Member, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42435702

Electrician, Grantham, Full Time, £28,000-£34,000 per year, Job ID 41300622

Health Club Assistant, Grantham, Part Time (Less than 30 hours), Meets minimum wage, Job ID 34410954

Warehouse Operative, Bottesford (Outskirts), Full Time, £7.20-£7.50 per hour, Job ID 17141261

Customer Service Executive, Grantham, Full Time, £16,000-£18,000 per year, Job ID 42430193

HR Advisor, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42520725

Precast Concrete Mould Fitter, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42519157

Electrical Maintenance Engineer, Grantham, Full Time, £33,000 per year, Job ID 42518715

Design Engineer, Grantham, Full Time, £24,000 per year, Job ID 42518242

Sales Assistant, Grantham, Full Time, £14,625.00 per year (up to £7.50 per hour depending on age), Job ID 42512120

Mystery Shopper, Grantham, Part Time (Less than 30 hours/Flexitime/Homeworking), Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42391204

Credit Controller, Grantham, Full Time, £19,000 - £21,000 per year, Job ID 42469635

Sales and Design Consultant, Grantham, Full Time, £26,000 per year, Job ID 42426643

** To find out more about a vacancy, visit www.gov.uk/jobsearch and enter the Job ID into the ‘Skills’ search field. Change the search settings to look for jobs posted in the last 30 days