Jobs: Latest vacancies from Grantham Jobcentre

Here’s the latest 30 jobs available through Grantham Journal:
Class 2 Drivers, Grantham, Full Time, £9.50 - £15.00 per hour, Job ID 44193420
Fork Lift Truck Drivers, Grantham, Full Time, £8.00 - £9.20, Job ID 37474292
Accounts Clerk, Grantham, Full Time, £13,200 - £14,000 per year, Job ID 37562634
Pickers, Grantham, Full Time, £7.20 - £7.50 per hour, Job ID 37475335
Chef de Partie, Grantham, Full Time, £17,000 - £21,000 per year, Job ID 43906488
Recycling Operative, Grantham, Full Time, £7.05 - £7.50 per hour, Job ID 44189008
Branch Assistant, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), £8.00 per hour, Job ID 44189007
Housekeeper, Grantham, Part Time, £7.50 per hour, Job ID 44188525
Warehouse Apprentice, Grantham, Full Time, £8.25 per hour, Job ID 21597648
Painter & Decorator, Grantham, Full Time, Competitive Wages, Job ID 44177423
Retail Assistant, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), £7.05 - £7.50 per hour, Job ID 44175897
Apprentice CAD Technician, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 44175231
Care Assistant, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 43954351
Youth Workers, Grantham, Full Time, £7.25 - £8.25 per hour, Job ID 26689660
Domestic Cleaner, Grantham, Full Time, Meets National Minimum Wage, Job ID 17739293
Gateman with Traffic Marshall Ticket, Grantham, Full Time, £11.00 per hour, Job ID 44193811
Sales Assistant, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 44166201
Relief Doorstep Delivery, Grantham, Full Time, Competitive Salary, Job ID 43961809
Warehouse/Stores, Grantham, Full Time, £8.00 per hour, Job ID 43862037
Retail Merchandisers, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), £7.50 per hour, Job ID 44125246
7.5 Tonne Delivery Driver, Grantham, Full Time, £7.85 per hour, Job ID 43840286
Leisure Centre Apprentice, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 44108449
Bar Staff, Marston, Part Time (less than 30 hours), Salary meets minimum wWage, Job ID 44158450
Bespoke Furniture Maker, Grantham, Full Time, £11.00 - £15.00 per hour, Job ID 44156793
Joiner, Grantham, Full Time, £18.00 per hour, Job ID 44160117
Groundsman Arborist, Melton Mowbray, Full Time, £8.93 per hour, Job ID 44189072
Labourer, Melton Mowbray, Full Time, £9.00 - £10.00 per hour, Job ID 44176292
Production Operative, Grantham, Full Time, £7.50 per hour, Job ID 44167029
Admin Assistant, Grantham, Full Time, £8.50 per hour, Job ID 44166466
Healthcare Assistant, Sleaford, Part Time (less than 30 hours), Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 44141483
To find out more visit www.gov.uk/jobsearch and enter the Job ID in the ‘Skills’ search field. Change the search settings to look for jobs posted in the last 30 days
