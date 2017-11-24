Jobs: Latest vacancies from Grantham Jobcentre

Search

Here’s 30 of the latest job vacancies available through Grantham Jobcentre:

Fitted Kitchen Consultant, Grantham, 36.25 hours, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 44867415

Chauffeur/Professional Driver, Grantham, Part time (less than 30 hours), Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 23354675

Nightlife Photographer, Grantham, Part time (less than 30 hours), £35-110 per session, Job ID 21417908

Experienced Domestic Cleaner, NG32, Part time (less than 30 hours), £8 per hour, Job ID 17262973

Painter and Decorator, Grantham, Full time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 44866157

Merchandiser, Grantham, Full time, £8-10 per hour, Job ID 44862611

Office and Accounts Administrator, Grantham, 20-35 hours per week, £10-£12 per hour, Job ID 44852568

Secondary Supply Teachers, Grantham, Part time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 44845273

Assembly and Inspection Operative, Grantham, Full time, £10.72 per hour, Job ID 44756115

Sales Assistant, Grantham, Part time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 44861016

Registered Nurse, Grantham, Full time, £22,128 to £28,746 per annum, Job ID 44874340

Multi Trade Operative / Site Supervisor, Grantham, 45 hours per week plus overtime, £13.50 - £16.50 per hour, Job ID 44810790

Experienced Car valeter, Grantham, Full time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 44472595

HGV7.5T Driver, Grantham, Full time, £8.50 per hour, Job ID 44876565

Cleaner, Grantham, Full time, £7.50 per hour, Job ID 44796640

Driver Technician, Grantham, Full time, £15,617 per annum, Job ID 44862131

Kitchen Furniture Maker, Grantham, Full time, £9-15 per hour, Job ID 44855779

Sheet Metal Worker / Welder, Grantham, Full time (Temporary contract), Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 44854896

General Labourer, Grantham, Full time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 44854077

Trainee Child and Youth Care Workers, Grantham, Full time, £7.50-£11 per hour, Job ID 26689660

Transport/Warehouse Administrator, Grantham, Part time (less than 30 hours), £9,984 per annum, Job ID 44846058

Engineering Machinist, Grantham, Full time, £10.72 per hour, Job ID 44854431

Instore Visual Jewellery Merchandiser, Grantham, Part time, Meets national minimum wage, Job ID 44812987

Sales Administrator, Grantham, Full time, £22,000-£24,000 per annum, Job ID 44838321

Security Officer / Security Guard, Grantham, Full time, £7.50 per hour, Job ID 44846736

Bon Marche, Grantham, Part time (4 hours per week), Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 44139326

General Operatives, Grantham, Full time, £7.50 per hour, Job ID 44839345

St Barnabas Staff Nurse, Grantham, Full time, £21,054 per annum, Job ID 44849214

Forklift Counterbalance, Grantham, Full time, £7.81 per hour, Job ID 44838940

Security Officer, Grantham, Full time (40+ hours per week), £7.75 per hour, Job ID 44851517

