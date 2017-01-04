Latest vacancies from Grantham Jobcentre

Here are some of the vacanices now available through Grantham Jobcentre:
Multidrop Van Driver, Grantham, Full time, £8.00 - £9.00 per hour, 39210936
Data Analyst / Data Mapper, Grantham, Full time, To be confirmed, 39242148
Quality Administrator, Grantham, Full time, £7.50 per hour, 39170121
Store Assistant, Grantham, 15 to 30 hours per week, £8.40 - £10.45 per hour, 20400580
Infrastructure Engineer / IT Team Leader, Grantham, Full time, Up to £28,000, 39232822
Animal Care Lecturer, Grantham, 37 hours per week, £21,876 - £26,384 per year, 39232545
Labourer, Grantham, Full time, £8.00 - £9.50 per hour, 39232310
Cleaning Operative, Grantham, Part time less than 30 hours, £7.20 per hour, 39230502
Non-Qualified Trainee Residential Youth Workers, Grantham, Full time, £7.25 - £8.25 per hour, 26689660
Administrator, Grantham, Full time, To be confirmed, 39230485
Development and Design Engineer, Grantham, Full time, To be confirmed, 39247490
Customer Advisor, Grantham, Part time less than 30 hours, £7.31 per hour, 39219985
Van Driver, Grantham, Full time, £8.00 per hour, 39219846
Chef de Partie, Grantham, Full time, £8.40 per hour, 39218258
Registered General Nursing, Grantham, Part time less than 30 hours, £30.57 per hour, 38819522
Paddlesports Instructor, Grantham, Full time, To be confirmed, 38786532
Beauty Therapist, Grantham, Full time, To be confirmed, 38540843
Experienced Vehicle Valeters, Grantham, Full time, To be confirmed, 38091984
Staff Nurse Band 5, Grantham, Full time, £21,909 to £28,462 per year, 37603822
Fitness Instructor, Grantham, Full time, To be confirmed, 36006364
Home Based Baby Event Organisers, Grantham, Part time less than 30 hours, £16,000 - £28,000 per year, 30032336
Technician, Grantham, Full time, £31,759 per year, 39205968
Personal Banker, Grantham, Full time, £15,375 - £17,500 per year, 39205417
Replenishment Assistant, Grantham, Part time less than 30 hours, To be confirmed, 39204998
Sales Manager, Grantham, Full time, £8.90 - 9.00 per hour, 39204537
Production Operative, Grantham, 7am – 7pm, Sunday to Saturday, £6.70 - £7.20 per hour, 39204177
Children’s Care Assistant / Worker, Grantham, Full time, £9.99 - £13.95 per hour, 39202906
Car Valeter, Grantham, Full time, To be confirmed, 39198936
Coffee Shop Assistant, Grantham, 25 hours per week, To be confirmed, 37755915
Aerial & Satellite Installer, Grantham, Full time, To be confirmed, 19523034