Latest vacancies from Grantham Jobcentre

Here’s 30 of the latest jobs listings available through Grantham Jobcentre
Team Secretary, Grantham, Full Time, £16,968 per year, Job ID 44240160
Picker, Grantham, Full Time, £7.20 - £7.50 per hour, Job ID 37475335
Fork Lift Truck Driver, Grantham, Full Time, £8.00 - £9.20 per hour, Job ID 37474292
Cleaning Operative, Grantham, Full Time, £7.75 - £8.50 per hour, Job ID 44239106
Furniture Assemblers, Grantham, Full Time, £7.50 - £8.38 per hour, Job ID 44238465
Warehouse Assistant, Grantham, Full Time, £8.00 per hour, Job ID 44223298
Order Pickers, Great Gonerby, Full Time, £15,600 - £18,000 per year, Job ID 44208480
Housekeeping Assistant, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 44237701
Care Assistant, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), £8.00 - £15.00 per hour, Job ID 17671232
Joiner, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 44134177
Auditor, Grantham, Full Time, £18,000 per year, Job ID 44234203
Gateman w/Traffic Marshall Ticket, Grantham, Full Time, £11.00 per hour, Job ID 44193811
Sunday Coffee Shop Assistants, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 44233357
Bar Team Member, Grantham, Full Time, National Minimum Wage, Job ID 44231672
General Operative, Grantham, Full Time, £7.50 per hour, Job ID 44027572
Customer Service Advisor, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 44220132
Royal Mail Post Person, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), £7.65 - £9.40 per hour, Job ID 44219382
Customer Assistant, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 44218402
Support Worker, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), £7.50 per hour, Job ID 34326954
Retail Merchandisers, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), £7.50 per hour, Job ID 44125246
Yard supervisor, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 44215339
Bar Person, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), National Minimum/Living Wage, Job ID 41188903
Press Brake Operator, Grantham, Full Time, £9.50 per hour, Job ID 44207549
Bar Staff, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 44207092
Sales Assistants, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), £5.06 - £7.73 per hour, Job ID 44036673
SIA Licensed Door Supervisors, Newark upon Trent, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42817974
Night Warehouse Operative, Newark upon Trent, Full Time, £8.50 per hour, Job ID 44241749
Hospitality Assistant, Newark upon Trent, Part Time (less than 30 hours), Wage £7.50 per hour, Job ID 42548099
Nightshift FLT Driver, Newark upon Trent, Full Time, £8.00 - £8.47 per hour, Job ID 44238293
General CSCS Labourer, Melton Mowbray, Full Time, £8.53 per hour, Job ID 44237320
** To find out more visit www.gov.uk/jobsearch and enter the Job ID in the ‘Skills’ search field. Change the search settings to look for jobs posted in the last 30 days
