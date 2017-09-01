Latest vacancies from Grantham Jobcentre

Here’s 30 of the latest job listings available through Grantham Jobcentre:
Joiner, Grantham, Full time (Temp Contract), Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 44319567
Field sales, Grantham, Full time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 44330684
Pickers, Grantham, Full time, £7.20 - £7.50 per hour, Job ID 37475335
Fork lift truck driver, Grantham, Full time, £8.00 - £9.20 per hour, Job ID 37474292
Painter and decorator, Grantham, Full time, £12.00 - £13.00 per hour, Job ID 44330591
Membership recruiter, Grantham, Part-time (less than 30 hours), £150 - £300 self-employed/freelance basis, Job ID 44330220
Home-based event organiser, Lincolnshire, Part-time (less than 30 hours), £16,000-£28,000 per annum, Job ID 30032336
Food service staff, Grantham, Part-time (less than 30 hours), To be confirmed, Job ID 44328899
Service advisor, Grantham, Full time, £18,000 - £21,000 per annum, Job ID 44327835
Counterbalance driver, Grantham, Full time, £7.81 per hour, Job ID 44209292
Youth workers, Grantham, Full time, £7.25 - £8.25 per hour, Job ID 26689660
Outdoor sporting event crew, Newark, Full time (Temporary contract)~£7.00 - £8.50 per hour, Job ID 39975407
Joiners, Grantham, Full time, £16.00 - £16.50 per hour, Job ID 44310578
Night operations assistant, Grantham, Full time, £20,000 - £22,000 per annum, Job ID 43829496
Chef de partie, Grantham, Full time, £7.80 per hour, Job ID 37476117
Retail advisor, Grantham, Full time, £15,175 - £19,275 per annum, Job ID 44320029
Reablement support worker, Grantham, Full time, £9 per hour, Job ID 44320198
Weekend sales assistant, Grantham, Part-time (less than 30 hours), Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 44285257
Housemaid, Grantham, Part-time (less than 30 hours), Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 44315243
Housekeeping assistant, Grantham, Full time, £8,215 - £8,357 per annum, Job ID 44318384
Factory operatives, Grantham, Full time, £7.05 - £7.50 per hour, Job ID 44310612
Van driver, Grantham, Full time (Temporary contract), £7.50 per hour, Job ID 26279967
7.5 tonne delivery driver, Grantham, Full time, £7.85 per hour, Job ID 43840286
Apprentice greenkeeper, Grantham, Full time, To be confirmed, Job ID 44294293
Store associate, Grantham, Part-time (less than 30 hours), £8.45 per hour, Job ID 44311060
Care home manager, Grantham, Full time, £40,000 per annum, Job ID 44310881
Customer service personal banker, Grantham, Full time, £18,247 per annum, Job ID 44308547
Mystery shopper, Grantham, Part-time (less than 30 hours), Meets national minimum wage, Job ID 44306709
Care assistant, Grantham, Part-time (less than 30), £7.50 per hour, Job ID 44304012
CSCS labourer, Grantham, Full time, £7.50 per hour, Job ID 44303597
** To find out more visit www.gov.uk/jobsearch and enter the Job ID in the ‘Skills’ search field. Change the search settings to look for jobs posted in the last 30 days.
Almost Done!
Registering with Grantham Journal means you're ok with our terms and conditions.