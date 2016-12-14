Little Chef diners spend a penny for South Witham Playgroup

A donation of £2,395 has allowed South Witham Playgroup to replace its old, tired toys and equipment.

New Fox North Little Chef, a restaurant on the A1 near the village, was behind the donation, collected by asking customers to contribute each time they used its toilet facilities.

It is a fund-raising scheme the restaurant has had in place since December 2012.

To celebrating raising such a siginificant amount, Little Chef mascot Charlie paid the playgroup a visit, joined by restaurant manager Angela Garrett and playgroup committee chairman Julie Yates.

Playgroup manager Carole Knight said: “The money raised has been used to replace tired and worn out toys and equipment, to purchase Leap Pads for the children to build up their ICT knowledge and to decorate the room in which the playgroup is based.

“Charlie also gave the children each a T-shirt, a pencil case and a lollipop to take home as a reminder of his visit.”