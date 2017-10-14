Louise’s salon enjoys booming business

A local salon owner is celebrating two years of business success in the town.

Prestige Beauty Salon owner Louise Lappin is also looking forward to the Journal’s Business Awards in November as she has been nominated for the Businessperson of the Year Award.

When Louise started her London Road business she had three clients. That has now grown to an incredible 3,000. Louise said: “We are very, very busy. We have done well from day one. We get most of our business through Facebook and have a lot of excellent reviews and it’s that kind of feedback that speaks volumes to my clients. I did not expect to be doing so well after two years.”

Louise is holding a launch night for her Elemis products on November 28. The product is exclusive to spas and a few salons and is not available anywhere else in the town. A representative of Elemis will be at the event which starts at 7pm and anybody is welcome to go along. There will be giveaways and gifts.

For more information go to www.facebook.com/Theprestigebeautysalon