Lunchtime treats sent out to Grantham businesses by Retox

Local businesses were treated to lunch and homemade cake last week.

Retox Bar and Coffee, in Westgate, delivered lunch bags containing samples of their superfood salads, filled rolls and slices of cake to 25 shops and businesses around town.

As well as being a popular bar in the evening, Retox bar opens as a coffee shop during the day and owners Jordan Heppleston and Lloyd McAuliffe wanted a way to tell people what it has to offer.

Jordan, 25, said: “When we opened last November, we only served hot drinks and a range of cakes, but we’ve branched out a lot since then and now offer a wide variety of food including salads, ciabattas and flatbread. All of our food is locally sourced and we will soon be serving a range of fresh bread and toast for customers to enjoy with their morning coffee. We wanted to offer something different and our wide choice of healthy lunches are very popular with our customers.

“The lunch bags were just our way of getting to know the local shops and businesses around us and making them aware of what we have to offer.”

The free samples went down a treat. Fovia, in Avenue Road, was just one of the offices to receive a lunch bag and took to facebook to thank Retox: “They are absolutely delicious and nutritious. I will be popping in on a regular basis to buy the superfood salad.”

Jon Brambles estate agents, in High Street, also received one. They said: “They were devoured very quickly.”

Jordan added: “We understand that people lead such busy lives that even leaving their desk can be difficult sometimes, so we’ve also introduced a delivery service to offices in the immediate vicinity. We’ve already taken some phone orders since the lunch bags went out last week.”

Retox is open Monday to Wednesday between 9am and 5pm, and Thursday to Saturday from 9am until midnight.

Jordan added: “There’s always something going on including quiz nights and karaoke. We also cater for christenings, baby showers, afternoon tea and ladies’ lunches. We will also be hosting our very own open mic nights soon.”

To order a lunch delivery, contact Retox on 01476 579900 or visit www.retoxbar.co.uk