A new shop with an element of magic has opened in Grantham.

The Magic Cottage has opened in Blue Court, off Guildhall Street, selling ethnic gifts, books, crystals, incense, Indian cushions, throws and more.

Perhaps more fascinating are two upper rooms where magic workshops will be held, in addition to reiki, aromatherapy, meditation and tarot readings.

Owner Eamonn Loughran said: “This is a unique and beautiful new shop, unlike anything in the East Midlands.”