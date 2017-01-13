New fish restaurant to open in former nightspot in Grantham

A tasty mid-market fish restaurant is to open in a disused nightspot in the centre of Grantham .

The £100,000 plus eatery, which will be named Wellingtons kitchen and bar, will replace the Chameleon Music Bar, in High Street, which shut more than a year ago .

The entrepreneurs behind the venture are Allison and Dave Wells, who also run the award-winning Wellies Fish and Chip shop in Springfield Road.

Wellingtons is expected to open in early March and will have up to 50 covers and initially employ 15 to 20 staff.

Mrs Wells said: “We feel Grantham needs this. We get a lot of customers at Wellies who say they would like to be able to sit down and eat their fish and chips.

“Grantham is well catered for by Indian, Chinese and Italian restaurants but lacks a venue providing good British home-cooked meals.”

The couple have leased the premises from Grantham Estates and have embarked on an extensive refurbishment.

The work includes moving the kitchen from the first to the ground floor, installing a frying range, refitting the cellars and redecorating throughout.

Mrs Wells said: “The decor will be upmarket. There will be waiter service at the tables.

“We are aiming at the mid-range market.”

The menu will also feature classic British homemade pies, good quality sausages, braised beef and a selection of vegetables.

The couple have secured their alcohol licence for the premises.

Drinks will include bottled and draught beers, ciders and wines.

Mrs Wells said that Wellies Fish and Chip shop, which last year was named as one of the top 50 fish and chip bars in the country by national publication Fry, would remain open.

She said the new restaurant will let customers buy fish and chips to take away with a service counter at the side entrance in Finkin Street.

Also expected to open soon in Finkin Street is the Real Burger Co restaurant, operated by Leanne Hull and Martyn Kirby.

Mrs Wells said: “It’s a very exciting time. Grantham needs a good selection of restaurants to make people want to come into the town.”

The Chameleon Music Bar shut its doors in the summer 2015 with the loss of eight jobs after two years’ trading.

One of the reasons for the closure was the cost of a licence from the Performing Rights Society to play live music after 10pm.

