New jobs at Grantham law firm as workload grows

Grantham law firm JMP Solicitors has taken on extra staff to cope with a growing workload.

The company, based in Dysart Road, has just recruited four new members of staff.

The new staff include Kathy Greenwood who has more than 30 years’ experience in real estate transactions and will lead the conveyancing team. She joins from East Riding firm – Lockings.

Managing director, Ian Howard, said: “Investing additional headcount in the conveyancing team is a strategic move for our practice.

“Post-Brexit we are seeing no slowing of activity and South Kesteven District Council has ambitious plans to increase new-builds in the area to support the economic plans for the district.”

In addition, the firm welcomes Monika Borek, who is a Polish speaking litigation executive and will deal with personal injury claims and help non-English speakers in matrimonial and family matters, commercial litigation and real estate transactions.

Chartered legal executive Jane Brooker, with 18 years’ experience as a claimant advocate, joins the personal injury department.

Completing the quartet is Priory Ruskin Academy former head girl Amy Gregory who joins the front of house team.