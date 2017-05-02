New SKDC leader the main speaker at next Grantham Business Club meeting

Places are available to book at the next Grantham Business Club meeting, on Thursday, May 18.

Speakers include the recently elected leader of South Kesteven District Council Coun Matthew Lee, Lincolnshire County

Council’s executive for highways Coun Richard Davies and Grantham Journal managing director Richard Parkinson.

Coun Lee will talk about his vision for Grantham, Coun Davies will pick up where he left off at the previous business club meeting, giving members the chance to ask questions about transport and road issues, and Mr Parkinson will give an update on the Grantham Journal Business Awards.

There will also be a hot buffet provided by Everest Inn.

The meeting is on from 6pm to 9pm, in the ballroom at the Guildhall Arts Centre.

To book your place, visit tinyurl.com/businessclubmay