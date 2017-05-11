Nick publishes second novel based on Grantham’s King’s School

A former King’s School boy who grew up in Great Gonerby has published his second novel based on his time at the school.

Nick Barrett attended King’s in the 1970s and has now published the second in a series of four comic novels called Advent Term (or ‘Snowmen don’t wear thermals’). This follows on from his first novel called Michaelmas Term (or ‘Why is that boy naked?’).

Nick Barrett's second novel Advent Term (or 'Snowmen don't wear thermals)

The new book is published via AmazonKDP and createspace.com

While the books have a comic thread running through them and are full of Nick’s wit and puns, they also deal with more serious issues.

Nick said: “My books are the antidote to the doom, gloom and depression of everyday living. I address very real issues on the pages such as isolation, injustice, bullying and class division. I hope that seeing how my characters deal with issues such as these may help the reader address any similar problems which they may have suffered, or are still suffering. Life lessons are hardest to learn, and so I get the people in my books to assist with the homework.”

The novels tell the story of a variety of weird and wonderful characters who attend St Onan’s Academy. Nicky is the main character, who appears baffled on a daily basis by the goings-on at St Onan’s.

After attending King’s School, Nick went to art college, discovered music and joined a band as a drummer, touring the country and abroad. He also worked for the local authority in Sheffield and even trod the boards for a while as a stand-up comic.

Later, he moved down to Essex where he now lives with his partner. He worked for Royal Mail for some years.

He said: “Having met a lady who saved my sanity, I removed myself to Essex where I began work with the Royal Mail, progressing to operations manager for six years. My forest of notes was growing ever larger and I decided that I should make the ‘leap of faith’ and become a writer.

“With no regrets whatso- ever, I left the firm and began life behind my keyboard. I decided to write the kind of books that I always wanted to read, but seemed unable to find.”

Since his first book was published and featured in the Journal last year, a number of former King’s students have been in touch with Nick, some of them living abroad including the United States.

He said: “In late 2015, I had my first book finished. Following the expected rejections, I finally had the book published by Pegasus Elliott Mackenzie in August. The first book was well received and has generated some amazing reviews, despite very little help from my publishers.”

Nick has written the next two St Onan’s books – Spring Term (or ‘The Sap Rises’) and Summer Term (or ‘The Darling Buds of Mayhem’) and a fifth instalment is in progress. He has also put his hand to a Sherlock Holmes-style spoof, a psychological horror story and a futuristic thriller.