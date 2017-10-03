Photographs are the focus at Grantham Women in Business event

Learn how to take great business photographs at the next meeting of Grantham Women in Business.

The event is on Wednesday at the The Meeting Venue, off the A1 northbound near Stoke Rochford.

Jade Hicks will show how to take business photographs that aim to help multiply sales and enhance brands.

Refreshments and food will be provided. Anyone with special dietary requirements is asked to email katie.harper@natwest.com

Registration is from 6pm and the meeting is on at 6.15pm-8pm. Entry is £10.