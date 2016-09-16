Plans for £100 million Grantham designer outlet village now on show in town

Plans for a £100 million designer outlet village are on display today as part of a public consultation.

The plans for the outlet are now on show at ChristChurch, in Finkin Street until 8pm, and tomorrow (Saturday)from 10am to 4pm.

The village is planned for the KiNG31 site next to the A1 where a new junction will be built as part of the town’s new southern relief road.

If it goes ahead it will create 1,500 jobs and attact 3.5 million visitors a year.

The plans has been put forward by Rioja Developments. The land is owned by Buckminster Estate.