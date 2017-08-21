Post office outreach service proposed for Langar

A proposal by the Post Office to start an outreach service in Langar has gone out to public consultation.

If it goes ahead, the service will be operated from Langar Cum Barnstone Village Hall, Main Road, Barnstone.

The Hosted Outreach Service would be operated by the postmaster from East Bridgford Post Office, who would visit the community every Tuesday between 11.30am and 1.30pm.

A range of services would be available. Customers can collect benefits in cash using everyday banking services or a Post Office card account.

The previous branch closed temporarily in February 2016 due to ‘operational reasons’.

The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a six week public consultation.

Lesley McNally, Post Office network operations area manager said: “We are confident that this new service at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. The introduction of a Hosted Outreach presents the best possible solution to allow us to maintain Post Office services in Langar in the longer term.”

During the public consultation, Post Office Ltd is asking for feedback on any issues customers would like considered before a final decision is taken on this proposal. The consultation will close on September 28. Submissions can be made during the consultation by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, via the Customer Helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

Customers can also share their views online through the quick and easy questionnaire at www.postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 16822799.