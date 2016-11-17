Potential apprentices go along to SKDC’s fair in Grantham

More than 130 hopeful jobseekers attended an Apprenticeship Fair in the ballroom of the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham yesterday (Wednesday).

The event, organised by South Kesteven District Council in conjunction with JobCentre Plus and Grantham and Boston colleges, featured stands from services across the authority.

SKDC apprenticeship fair

With more than 140 services across a range of disciplines and careers, SKDC says it has a lot to offer as an employer.

Would-be apprentices met with representatives from repairs, IT, planning, customer services, benefits and building control. The event included some current and former apprentices, who were there to talk about current and future apprenticeship opportunities.

For more information about SKDC’s Apprenticeship Fair, visit www.southkesteven.gov.uk/apprenticeships