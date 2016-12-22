Power giant in Grantham looks to recruit new apprentices

An electricity network operator is looking to recruit apprentices to support its operations in Grantham.

Western Power Distribution, of Isaac Newton Way, wants to appoint five apprentices as part of its 2016 apprenticeship recruitment campaign.

Recruits at work at Western Power Distribution.

The company is responsible for keeping the lights on for homes and businesses across South Lincolnshire

Theresa McConville, engineering training manager for Western Power Distribution, said: “We’re looking to recruit around 89 technical apprentices as part of our ongoing recruitment strategy, with five of those posts being based in the South Lincolnshire.

“Our apprentices have the opportunity to work towards an industry-specific qualification while gaining hands on experience at a local depot.

“Our in house training facilities are second to none and give individuals the opportunity to take their first step into a highly rewarding career with great future prospects.”

Apprenticeships take two to three years to complete and applicants can expect an excellent range of benefits including competitive salary rates and in-depth training and development.

Apprentices can progress into a qualified craftsperson role working on either overhead lines, the underground cable network or maintaining equipment in substations.

Ms McConville said: “The role would suit individuals who enjoy working outdoors and would relish the challenge of a hands-on practical job.”

Applications can be made online at the Western Power Distribution website at www.westernpower.co.uk/Apprentice. Deadline is February 10.