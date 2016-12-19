Scheme could save customers pounds on their energy bills

Residents wishing to hear the festive jingle of more pennies in their pockets this Christmas should consider switching energy provider through Lincolnshire Energy Switch Scheme for potential lower gas and electricity bills.

In 2016, the average individual saving from all of the scheme’s auctions with energy providers was over £250. So why not take advantage of a similar big saving in 2017?

Residents can register online any time over the festive period by submitting details at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/switch

All you need is your annual gas or electric statement or bills covering the last 12 months to hand.

Once the registration period is complete, energy suppliers will compete with their best offers at an auction and you will be sent an email or offer letter stating the potential savings you could then make.

There is no obligation for householders or businesses to accept their personal offer and it’s as simple as you checking if the offer the energy provider gives you beats your current deal. If it does, switching from your existing energy provider is straightforward with the new provider taking care of the entire process.

If you’re not able to register online, you can do so at your local council or by calling 0800 048 8439, except on Bank Holidays.

The scheme is organised by the county and several district councils, including South Kesteven District Council and is administered by the UK’s leading collective switching expert, iChoosr Ltd.