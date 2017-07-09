Surprise Grantham tea party for Queen’s Honours List nursery founder

Nursery children and their parents attended a surprise afternoon tea party in recognition of their nursery founder being included in the Queen’s birthday honours list.

Chief executive of the Children’s 1st nursery group Margaret Mason, whose career in early years spans 60 years, has been appointed an Officer of the British Empire (OBE) after opening her first nursery in 1988. The group now operates 23 nurseries, with Children 1st on Trent Road being one of them.

Surprise: Margaret Mason joined children at Children 1st nursery for a surprise tea party last week.

Staff wanted to mark the achievement and invited Margaret to join them for a celebratory tea party on Thursday.

Manager Dawn Dakin said: “Our nursery council children decided that a party was a good way to celebrate. They wanted to personally invite Margaret so we recorded a video invitation and parents came along as an extra surprise.”

She joined parents to tuck into sandwiches and cakes.

Chloe Burt was invited to join her son Tobias, 3. She said: “Margaret is a wonderful lady and easy to talk with. My son was very excited to meet her. Margaret clearly understands children and spoke individually with all the children and parents, giving plenty of time to each of us.”