UPDATE: Grantham Jobcentre could relocate to council offices

Grantham Jobcentre in Castlegate looks likely to close and relocate to the council offices as part of plans by the Government to shut one in ten of its offices around the country.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) is proposing to relocate its 25 staff at the Grantham Jobcentre to the district council offices in Grantham.

A DWP statement said Jobcentre Plus operations have changed in recent years as people make more use of online and telephone services, generally only visiting for appointments or for help in researching job vacancies.

The department said to reflect this, achieve more efficient use of DWP premises and save public money, the relocation of Grantham Jobcentre is proposed.

A DWP spokesperson said: “At the heart of everything we do is our customers, and we’ve made it easier than ever for people to access our suite of specialist services to find work and get the support that they need – whether that be in person, online or over phone.

“By bringing together a number of neighbouring Jobcentres we’re continuing to modernise our operations while ensuring that our premises provide best value to the taxpayer.”

A final decision on these plans is expected to be made within six months, with a view to relocate the office by March 31 2018.

The Minister for Employment, Damian Hinds, said: “The way the world works has changed rapidly in the last 20 years and the welfare state needs to keep pace. As more people access their benefits through the internet many of our buildings are underused. We are concentrating our resources on what we know best helps people into work.”

The DWP has said up to 750 jobs would go although the vast majority of staff would have the option to relocate or take on other roles.