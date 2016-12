A Lincolnshire company is hoping to make life easier this Christmas with the launch of a new gift wrap that doesn’t need sticky tape.

Wrap Nation is launching the new product, Instawrap, which is completely covered in an adhesive similar to an envelope. This means it can be licked and sticked anywhere on the sheet.

Co-founder of the business, Craig Morfett, said the paper comes in four designs of the Scandi Christmas theme - which means the designs are in red, white and gold.