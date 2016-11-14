Waltham pub landlord receives CAMRA award

The landlord of a village pub has been presented with a prestigious award to recognise the quality of his cask ales.

Mick Nicklinson, who runs the Royal Horseshoes at Waltham, was given a Merit Award by members of the Melton branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The pub has recently been featured in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide for the first time, as a result.

Dave Eatherington, of Melton CAMRA, said: “Since taking over the pub over six years ago, Mick has improved the range and quality of his ales and tries to have at least one beer from local breweries on at any one time.

“Add to that an extensive food menu and a large and varied selection of gins in its gin palace and you can see why the pub is popular with both the local villagers and visitors from the surrounding area.”