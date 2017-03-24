Wellington’s Kitchen and Bar open for business in Grantham town centre

A couple who run a Grantham fish and chip shop have opened their first restaurant in the High Street serving a wide variety of dishes.

David and Allison Wells opened the doors of Wellington’s Kitchen and Bar last week and serve traditional British dishes as well as Continental fare.

The couple, who own Wellies fish and chip shop on Springfield Road, say they want to provide an alternative to the Italian, Chinese and Indian restaurants that can already be found in the town.

The restaurant serves traditional British dishes including fish and chips, toad in the hole, steak, and sausage and mash, as well as Continental dishes. On Sundays, it also serves a traditional roast dinner. There is a bar and customers are welcome just to go in for a drink. Gluten-free fish and chips are available.

The restaurant employs 20 people.

The couple are also opening a cafe, to the side of the premises, which they have called A Bit on the Side, which will also sell fish and chips, sausage and chips and other dishes. The cafe will also provide take-outs.

David said: “We are aiming to provide really good pub food in the centre of town so people do not have to travel out of town and don’t have to worry about drink driving. There are mostly Italian, Chinese and Indian restaurants here and we wanted to offer another option.”

Allison said: “We are hoping that with everything coming into to town such as the multiplex cinema , that will hopefully increase the footfall on the High Street and help Grantham to thrive.”

David said the restaurant was family friendly if a bit quirky in parts as can be seen with Dr Who’s Tardis situated in one corner of the restaurant - it’s actually a loo for the disabled.

He says they are proud to support local suppliers and buy in produce from local butchers.

The restaurant is open from 11.30am to 9pm from Monday to Saturday and from noon to 9pm on Sundays. Call the restaurant on 01476 569000.

Wellies fish and chip shop continues to trade on Springfield Road, run by David and Allison’s daughter, Amii Parker.