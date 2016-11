Several businesses have been evacuated in Westgate, Grantham, due to an underground electrical fire.

Emergency services are on scene, with police having cordoned off part of the road.

Underground electrical fire in Westgate, Grantham

Flames could be seen through the pavement outside New Era.

Businesses became aware of the fire when lights began to flicker. Power and phone lines have now gone down.

More as we have it.

Gemma Mee sent in this photo, taken from the office of Discount Cabs