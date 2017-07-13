Businessman wants to clean up our act by launching revolutionary transport technology

A businessman based near Grantham believes he is close to launching two technologies which will change the face of transport forever.

Jonathan Gilbert, managing director of Neo Tech-D Ltd, says one of those technologies will take away all the harmful emissions from diesel engines. And, not only that, it will triple the miles per gallon of diesel vehicles ‘at a minimum’.

The technology uses two processes. The first changes the fuel mixture with additives derived from the air so the engine burns fuel at such a rate that emissions are reduced by 90 per cent and the mpg is ramped up. A second system then eliminates anything left in the exhaust. This means that there is no need for any external additives. They are all created in the vehicle.

As for the second technology, Mr Gilbert explains: “It is based on a new space rocket engine being developed, re-writes the rules and has only been understood and accepted by some of the brightest minds. It is a way to make hydrogen using less power than that hydrogen can return through a hydrogen fuel cell.”

This system can be fitted to an electric car and it will never need fuel, water or charging and will self-power. The only emission from this power system is water vapour.

Mr Gilbert said: “ We are currently raising £795k funding to build the first prototypes, but have been offered a train and a bus by two very large transport companies to set up the systems on. We thought however, as it is a local enterprise we’d keep the local people appraised of our progress as this develops. Our future plans are to offer the hydrogen power plants for homes, to take them off-grid, and then to scale the technology up and replace all electricity sub-stations with these 100 per cent zero carbon systems.

“Plus all the vehicles that are producing power from air, could plug into their places of work, shopping centres etc and via an app, sell this power to whomever they chose, or alternatively, gift it to local schools and hospitals.”

Mr Gilbert said the fund-raising process was looking very bright. With the help of contacts at South Kesteven District Council, Innovate UK and Lincoln University, the process of fund-raising looks promising.