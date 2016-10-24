Bythams’ youngsters show they have big hearts

Pupils of The Bythams Primary School have shown they have truly big hearts by fully organising a fund-raiser for the Britsh Heart Foundation (BHF).

As part of their learning about the heart and circulatory system, children in Years 5 and 6 were set a challenge – to plan their own event to raise money for the charity.

Firstly, Helena Mair, BHF fund-raising manager for Lincolnshire, gave a presentation to the class, during which pupils were inspired to fundraise for the cause.

They went on to write letters to parents to inform them of their ideas and games they organised, held a ‘Dress Up in Red’ non-uniform day, and planned a variety of heart-themed games for the whole school to play during the afternoon.

Later, parents were invited to visit a sculpture trail at nearby woodland The Spinney, made up of pupils’ art based on the topic of ‘hearts’. Next to each one was a note on the inspiration for the piece.

Headteacher Richard Clarke said: “It is amazing to see the commitment and involvement the children gave, they put numerous hours of hard work into the fund-raising week, and it showed on the day.”

The group of 21 children raised £124.64 for the BHF.