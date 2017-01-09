Call for blood donors to boost stocks

A Caythorpe mother who has given blood for much of her adult life is calling on people to consider doing the same in 2017.

It comes as NHS Blood and Transplant wages a renewed campaign to encourage some of the large number of non-donor adults to make a blood donation. By becoming a blood donor you could save or improve up to three lives by sparing an hour.

Rachel Armitage, of Caythorpe, said: “When my mum was having chemotherapy for breast cancer, she would have a blood transfusion every now and then and it always made her feel better. I never forgot that, and since then I’ve always made an effort to give blood at least twice a year, even though I’m terrified of needles!”

She said it is easy to book in and attend and you get tea and a biscuit for your trouble.

There is confusion and myths about who is able to donate blood and people are encouraged to check the donation criteria on the blood.co.uk website.

Donors of all blood groups are needed. The service is particularly calling on under-45s, people from black and Asian communities and donors with the universal blood group O negative. Platelet donors are also needed, particularly those with the A negative blood group. One platelet donation can help up to three adults or 12 babies or children.

Blood donation sessions are held at the Urban Hotel, in Swingbridge Road, Grantham. Upcoming sessions are between 12.30pm and 2.45pm and between 4.15pm and 7pm on Friday, February 10, Tuesday, February 28 and Thursday, March 23, and between 9.30am and noon and between 1pm and 3pm on Sunday, March 19.

To book or for more information visit www.blood.co.uk