Polka Dot Pantomimes are looking for a head chaperone for their pantomime production of Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs, which is taking place at Grantham’s Guildhall throughout December and into January.

Chaperones’ duties would be to supervise and care for the ensemble chorus members who are taking part in the production.

The role may be shared.

For further information, email admin@polkadotpantomimes.co.uk or call 01775 712359.