Call to support The Big Bag Challenge for Age UK

Age UK is once again calling upon the people of Grantham to support its annual stock appeal this October, by donating as many bags of quality used clothing or goods as possible.

The charity is encouraging people to declutter and donate as many bags of their unworn or unwanted clothes to Age UK’s The Big Bag Challenge, in a bid to help support lonely older people, by raising vital funds.

After kicking off the appeal on Tuesday, volunteers will be on hand to receive donations throughout October, with the goal of collecting 100,000 bags of goods nationwide in just two weeks.

Manager of Age UK in the Market Place, Grantham, Kay Dawkins said: “Taking part in The Big Bag Challenge couldn’t be easier, which is why we are asking everyone in Grantham to get involved. Simply donate at least one bag of quality items you no longer need to us and with your help we can continue to support older people in the local area and across the country.”

