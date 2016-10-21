Call to take part in Grantham hospice fund-raising quiz

Test your general knowledge skills at a fund-raising quiz night in aid of Grantham’s St Barnabas Hospice.

The quiz, an annual event, will be held at the King’s School, in Brook Street, on Friday, November 4, from 7.30pm to 10pm.

Teams of up to six will compete in various rounds of questions, including sport, trivia and general knowledge.

Janie McCormick, events fund-raiser for St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice, said: “Now in its 17th year, the King’s School quiz has always proved very popular and we are looking forward to running this event again.

“A quiz often brings out the competitive side in people and it is a great way to socialise with friends and neighbours whilst raising much-needed funds for a local cause.”

Prizes will be awarded on the night to the highest scoring team and a bar and raffle will be available.

Janie said: “We are continuing to increase awareness of the services that St Barnabas offer in the Grantham area as well as raising funds and hope that the quiz will be well received.”

Tickets are £4 each and can be bought in advance online at www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk or from the hospice in Barrowby Road.

Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm start.

For further information contact Janie on 01476 591010 or email janie.mccormick@stbarnabashospice.co.uk