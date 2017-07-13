Cameron scoops ‘SME Director of 2017’ at awards ceremony

One of Grantham’s leading recruitment directors is celebrating after winning the title ‘East Midlands SME Director of 2017’ at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Reflect Recruitment director Cameron Ford beat 12 other candidates at the annual Institute of Directors (IoD) East Midlands Director of the Year awards in Nottingham last month. Open to all UK-based individuals, businesses and organisations, the awards celebrate the achievements of the region’s most hard-working and innovative business leaders and are open to both IoD members and non-members of director level or equivalent status.

As well as SME Director of the Year, nominees are also judged in categories including Mid-market Director of the Year, Young Director of the Year and Family Business Director of the Year.

Cameron only found out that he had won during the presentation lunch at Nottingham Conference Centre, at Nottingham Trent University, after being nominated by his colleagues based in Lincoln. He said: “I didn’t realise I’d been nominated to start off with. I filled out some documents and I was then interviewed by a panel of eight senior directors.”

Since opening the office in Grantham 12 years ago, Reflect Recruitment, located in the Market Place, has continued to strive despite operating through some tough economic times. The award was given to recognise their survival in a difficult market.

Cameron added: “Local jobs for local people are always at the forefront of our plans but its been difficult at times, especially during the recession.”

Judges at the awards commented: “Cameron and his team operate a successful business in a very challenging recruitment sector, with very strong emphasis on an ethical approach to helping employers and those looking for work.”

Winners in the East Midlands Director of the Year awards will now be entered into the national awards which take place in London inthe autumn.