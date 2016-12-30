Campaign group Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital to join London protest march

Grantham campaigners are keeping the fight against a radical shake-up of healthcare going with plans to join another protest march in London next month.

Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital (F4GH) will travel to the capital city on Saturday, January 28.

They will join fellow NHS campaigning groups in a march from Gower Street to Trafalgar Square, where a rally will be held, against Sustainability and Transformation Plans (STPs) – a draft plan for Lincolnshire was revealed last month.

F4GH said the protest aims to ‘raise public awareness that this is a package of £22bn of underfunding to healthcare services’ and to ‘put pressure on local councils, our MPs, NHS England and Jeremy Hunt to restore our NHS’.

The march is expected to begin at 11am with the rally taking place between 2.30pm and 4pm.

* For more information, find Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital on Facebook.