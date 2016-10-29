Care home celebration boosts Grantham Foodbank

Belvoir House care home in Brownlow Street, Grantham, organised a harvest festival for residents on Tuesday, October 18.

The service was held at St Wulfram’s Church, where residents enjoyed singing and taking part

Richard Geldard, the home’s activity co-ordinator, said: “We had a fantastic morning with the residents and relatives and the local community that popped in to celebrate our special harvest festival service”

“We had 25 singers in from the local singing group the Colsterworth Singers. All were dressed in old time costume and put on a fantastic singing show for us with live music ,keyboards and dancing.

“Our residents had been preparing all week creating beautiful flower arrangements and art work to celebrate our festival, and staff here made all of the bread.

“We have collected lots of food and tins throughout October and we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of staff and the relatives and local community.

“Our residents decided they would like all food to go to the local Grantham Foodbank, which we will be taking down next week.”

Belvoir House manager Thomas Lovell said he would like to thank staff,residents,relatives and the local community for making it such a fantastic event.