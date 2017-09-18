Causes receive £15,000 from Knipfest festival

A total of £15,000 has been donated to good causes by the organisers of music festival Knipfest.

The benefactors were Cancer Research who received £7,000, St Barnabas Hospice (£3,500), Dove Hospice (£3,500), and Kesteven Rugby Club (£1,000).

The Knipfest committee with members of Kesteven Rugby Club, from left, Mike Money, Bill Berridge and David Epton.

The money was raised at the Knipfest music festival, which was staged at Kesteven Rugby Club. It was attended by over 1,200 people who saw seven bands perform.

The event is set to take place again next year on June 30 at the same venue. Knipfest committee members John Copley, Richard Hart, Greg Herbert, Phil Noon, and Johnnie Watchorn handed over the cheques.