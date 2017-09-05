Caythorpe remembers vital part it played in assault on Arnhem

A village’s role in the assault on Arnhem in the Second World War was commemorated at the weekend.

Caythorpe held its annual Gala and Arnhem commemoration on Saturday. The gala forms part the commemoration weekend, when both serving officers and veterans from the 216 Parachute Signal Squadron attend events to mark its important link with the village, which accommodated the majority of what was then the 1st Airborne Division’s Signal Regiment prior to its assault on Arnhem in September 1944.

Tribute was paid to Arnhem veterans by serving officers at the Caythorpe commemoration.

The weekend gives opportunities for both sombre reflection and plenty of fun, and is a key event in the Squadron’s calendar as well as being an important part of the life of the village.

There were lots of activities to entertain local children, a variety of interesting stalls and the traditional Squadron v Village football match. It was a competitive game played in good spirit, with the Squadron winning by four goals to one. There was also a tug of war held between a squadron team and a team from PGL Caythorpe Court.

Following the gala, a commemorative dinner was held at Caythorpe Court, and on Sunday morning the squadron marched through the village before attending a service at St Vincent’s Church and laying a commemorative wreath.

Photos by Chris Thornley

The Caythorpe team line up for the annual football match at the Caythorpe Gala.

Spacehopper race at the Caythorpe Gala and Arnhem Commemoration.

The tug of war at the Caythorpe Gala and Arnhem Commemoration.

The Sleaford Ukelele Orchestra entertains at Caythorpe Gala and Arnhem Commemoration.

Squadron players line up for the footnall match at the Caythorpe Gala and Arnhem Commemoration.

A Squadron helicopter coming in to land at the Caythorpe Gala and Arnhem Commemoration.