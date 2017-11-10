Ceremony to celebrate restored Branston war memorial

A war memorial which had fallen into disrepair has been restored to its former glory in time for the Armistice Day celebrations.

Branston war memorial, which stands in the centre of Branston hamlet near Croxton Kerrial, was erected in remembrance of the men of Branston who went to serve their country in the Great War 1914-18.

Before photo: The memorial was restored back to its former glory by Bonsers Building Restoration and Conservation.

But it became in urgent need of repair earlier this year.

Parish clerk Janice Fletcher said: “The rear wall of the memorial was found to be unstable, the brickwork was crumbling and in danger of disappearing. The full extent was only really seen when the flaunching along the top of the wall was removed.”

Bonsers Building Restoration & Conservation, based in Nottingham, took on the task of restoring the monument, costing in the region of £4,200.

Funding came from the War Memorials Trust, the extended Thornton family – the family were greatly affected by the First World War – and the Parish Council for Croxton Kerrial and Branston.

It took Bonsers seven days and two men to complete the restoration work, which included steam cleaning the pinth stone and slabbing area. The rear of the plaques were restored with a marine ply wood due to the existing timber decaying due to water ingress over the years and finished with oil and stained around the perimeters.

Due to the removal of the existing cracked concrete capping, deterioration and vegetation growth had taken place. Once the concrete capping had been removed, the loose brickwork had to be taken down and rebuilt. Janice added: “Bonsers did a very good job.”

The Rev David Cowie will be conducting a short ceremony tomorrow morning (Saturday) to celebrate the restoration.

Janice added: “The stonework is beautiful and the village now has a memorial to be proud of.”