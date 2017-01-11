Chance for voluntary sector organisations to share tips at workshop in Grantham

A free event coming up in Grantham is a chance for members of the voluntary sector a chance to get together, share and pick up tips.

The South Kesteven Voluntary Sector Forum is run by Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service (LCVS).

Ruth Copleston, senior community development officer for LCVS, said: “In any industry it is easy to become isolated and that’s true also for the voluntary sector where people are often working hard to reach goals with limited resources. Taking time to meet colleagues and those facing and overcoming similar challenges can offer valuable insight and support and this event offers an opportunity to make connections and pick up specific tips.”

The event will be held at the South Kesteven District Council offices in St Peter’s Hill, 10am-1pm on Monday, January 30. Booking is required. It will include a talk from LCVS on the support it offers, discussions about the role of a volunteer co-ordinator and volunteering and mental health, and a guest speaker on behalf of Wyndham Park Forum discussing its recent Heritage Lottery Fund bid. Tea and coffee will be provided.

Find out more and book via www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk , email: enquiry@lincolnshirecvs.org.uk or call LCVS Grantham office on 01205 510888 – option 4