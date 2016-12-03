Charitable Grantham pupils help fund good causes

It has been a busy time for generous, caring and charitable pupils at the Priory Ruskin Academy.

Students collected more than 50 shoeboxes as part of the Rotary Shoebox Appeal 2016.

The fashion show

This year’s collection was organised in line with tutor groups and the boxes were crammed full of all sorts of treats including little toys, colouring pencils, household items and toiletries.

The annual scheme, run locally by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven, collects boxes full of items which will help children, teenagers and the elderly in poverty stricken areas of Eastern Europe.

For many recipients, the gift of a shoebox will be the first present that they have ever received and it lets them know that somebody, somewhere cares.

Grantham Kesteven Rotarian Tony Griffin said the Grantham scheme was doing well and passed on his thanks to Priory Ruskin students, parents and staff.

The foodbank appeal

Meanwhile, students took to the catwalk on November 14 when the academy hosted a fashion show.

A range of fashion brands such as Topshop, White Stuff, Phase Eight, Dorothy Perkins, M&S and other major high street stores were on sale at a significantly reduced price.

The event raised over £500, with proceeds going to support Grantham cancer patient Karl Bullimore in his fight against an aggressive form of the disease.

Karl’s family have set up the Fix our Father Campaign to help raise money for his travel to London for treatment as well as for research into the rare bladder cancer with which he has been diagnosed.

The Shoebox appeal

Vicki Geeson, community manager at The Priory Ruskin Academy, said: “The fashion night was so well supported by people from across the community. I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who came along and supported the event in support of Karl Bullimore”.

Meanwhile, Grantham Foodbank was delighted to receive a range of food donations which students from The Priory Ruskin Academy have been collecting over recent weeks.

Mrs Geeson added:“As Christmas draws nearer and winter sets in, the foodbank’s wonderful work becomes even more poignant and important. Thank you to everyone who donated so generously.”

And finally, students and staff dug deep on November 18 and raised £1,192.66 for Children In Need…with money still coming in.

With events including a non-uniform day, a cake sale and even a Children In Need ‘Dance Off’, Ruskin demonstrated how to have fun while remembering what an important job Children in Need does.