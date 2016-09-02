Charity cyclists visit Queen Eleanor Cross site in Grantham

A group of around 30 cyclists took comfort sleeping on the floor of Harrowby Methodist Church Hall this Bank Holiday weekend, as part of an annual charity cycle ride.

The cyclists, who were taking part in the annual Queen Eleanor Charity Cycle Ride - a 200-mile sponsored cycle around the historic pilgrimage route of the Queen Eleanor crosses, visited Grantham to see one of the 12 crosses located on the wall of the Guildhall.

The route of the bike ride followed the 12 Queen Eleanor crosses erected by Queen Eleanor’s husband, King Edward I. These were constructed following her death in 1290 to mark each overnight stop of her funeral cortege down to London.

The cross in Grantham was erected in 1294 on St Peter’s Hill but was pulled down 351 years later by Cromwell’s army.

Grantham Civic Society arranged for a commemorative stone plaque featuring the head of Queen Eleanor to be made in 2015, paid for by public donations. It was unveiled on the wall of the Guildhall in August 2015.

On their route, the cyclists visited Lincoln, Grantham, Stamford, Geddington, and the rest of the Eleanor Crosses including Waltham Cross and Charing Cross.

Keith Busfield, one of the team’s organisers, said: “The support we receive from the people in Grantham is superb, as indeed are the cakes and refreshments provided in Brant Broughton and South Witham.

“Over recent years we will have cycled something like 40,000 miles raising over £100,000. It’s great fun, a real insight into medieval history and an opportunity to help a superb cause.”

Money raised supports the work of The Connection at St Martin’s in Trafalgar Square, London, which helps homeless people in Central London.