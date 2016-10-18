Charity darts match to help set up Grantham stillbirth support group

A charity darts events will take place at Hunters Bar, in Union Street, in aid of Grantham support group ‘Born Still Still Born’.

It will be the fourth biannual Grantham Charity Darts Trophy, EDO v GDO, on Saturday, November 19, from 6pm.

Teams of 10 to include one lady will contest seven games of darts to the best of five legs each game. Each game will be randomly drawn and there will be four singles games and three doubles.

All profits, donations and proceeds will go to ‘Born Still Still Born’ which is a support group being set up by Grantham couple Leigh Buff and Zara McDonald, to help raise awareness and support after stillbirth.