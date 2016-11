A Grantham cheerleading squad will hold a fund-raising festive event on Thursday.

The Falcons will hold the event at The Gingerbread centre at Grantham Town FC, Trent Road, between 7pm and 9pm.

Gift stalls include cakes, sweets, clothing, crafts and more, and there will also be a raffle. Prizes include beauty treatments, gift sets, wine and a one-hour tattoo session.

Entry is £3 and includes a raffle ticket to be in with a chance of winning a gift hamper.

All are welcome.